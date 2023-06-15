South African trade unions sign new wage deal with Eskom















JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South African trade unions at power utility Eskom have signed a new three-year wage agreement with a 7% pay rise for each year, two unions said on Thursday.

Negotiators for the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and Solidarity had been in talks with Eskom since April.

The utility is implementing the biggest power cuts on record as it struggles with breakdowns at its coal-fired generating units.

The unions wanted annual wage hikes of 9.5% to 12%. NUM and NUMSA had at first demanded a 15% rise in pay while Solidarity sought 10.1%.

Eskom initially refused to make any concessions and proposed a 3.75% wage hike. It raised its offer to 4.5% and then to 5.25% in May, which it said was final.

"We are pleased to announce that we have come to an amicable agreement which suits all parties," NUMSA General Secretary Irvin Jim said after a fourth round of talks.

The NUM also confirmed the signing of the collective agreement, which is expected to last till June 30, 2026.

An Eskom spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

