South African utility Eskom ramps up power cuts to 'Stage 6'















JOHANNESBURG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom said on Friday it has increased rotational power cuts to "Stage 6" from "Stage 4" after eight power generating units broke down overnight.

The "Stage 6" power cuts, the worst outage level on record, require up to 6,000 megawatts to be shed from the national grid and mean at least six hours a day without power for most South Africans.

