South African utility Eskom ramps up power cuts to 'Stage 6'















JOHANNESBURG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom said on Tuesday it will implement "Stage 6" rotational power cuts every night from 1600 to 0500 local time (1400 to 0300 GMT) until further notice due to the breakdown of several of its power generating units.

The "Stage 6" power cuts, the worst outage level on record, require up to 6,000 megawatts to be shed from the national grid and mean at least six hours a day without power for most South Africans.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Chris Reese











