South Africa's 2023 maize harvest seen flat















Feb 28 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 1% more maize in the 2022/2023 season than in the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Tuesday.

The CEC estimated the 2023 harvest at 15.615 million tonnes, up from the 15.470 million last season.

The harvest is expected to consist of 8.187 million tonnes of white maize, used for human consumption, and 7.428 million tonnes of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.

Reporting by Nelson Banya; editing by Anait Miridzhanian and Jason Neely











