Absa (ABGJ.J)'s Punki Modise has been appointed as the interim financial director of the South African lender, the bank said on Tuesday, after Jason Quinn stepped into the interim chief executive position this week.

Quinn was appointed on Tuesday to replace Daniel Mminele, who stepped down just 15 months into his post after disagreements with the board about strategy and culture change, Absa said. read more

Modise joined Absa Group in 2008 and has held various senior management positions, including chief financial officer of retail and business banking since June 2016.

