South Africa's ANC calls for swift extradition of arrested Guptas

June 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's governing party, the African National Congress (ANC), on Tuesday called for the swift extradition of Rajesh and Atul Gupta after they were arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"We call on law enforcement authorities in South Africa and the UAE to expedite the extradition of Messrs Gupta to South Africa so that the charges against them can be adjudicated by a court of law," the ANC said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday Dubai's police confirmed the arrest of the Guptas and said it had coordinated with South African authorities "regarding the extradition file to complete the legal procedures". read more

Dubai's police said the Gupta brothers were wanted for money laundering and other criminal charges in South Africa.

The Gupta brothers are accused of using their connections with former South African president Jacob Zuma, in power from 2009 to 2018, to win contracts, siphon off state funds and influence cabinet appointments.

Zuma and the Guptas have denied wrongdoing.

Zuma and his successor as ANC leader and president, Cyril Ramaphosa, are from opposing factions in the ANC. The former liberation movement holds a leadership contest late this year at which Ramaphosa is expected to seek re-election.

