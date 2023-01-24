South Africa's Clicks 20 week turnover up 7.8%
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - South African pharmacy chain Clicks Group (CLSJ.J) said on Tuesday its turnover in the 20 week period ended Jan. 15 rose by 7.8% to 15.6 billion rand ($902.41 million), thanks to good volume growth following strong Black Friday and Christmas trading.
Including COVID-19 vaccinations, turnover rose by 2.9%, it said.
($1 = 17.2870 rand)
Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
