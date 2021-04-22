South African pharmacy company Clicks Group (CLSJ.J) reported on Thursday a 9.5% rise in half-year earnings, boosted by consumer demand for preventative medicine and new private hospital business.

Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 371 cents in the six months to Feb. 28. Excluding the impact of the closure of its Musica entertainment business, diluted HEPS would have risen by 14.1%, it said.

In January Clicks announced the closure of Musica due to the shift to digital consumption of music, movies and games, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Group turnover increased by 7.6% to 18.1 billion rand ($1.27 billion) as retail health and beauty sales grew by 7.2%, as customers focused on wellness and immune boosting vitamins and supplements.

Turnover was also boosted by its healthcare wholesaler and distributor, United Pharmaceutical Distributors (UPD), which grew turnover by 9% and continued to gain market share, driven by the robust growth in the hospital channel during the pandemic and by attracting new wholesale business.

Online continues to be the largest and fastest growing store in Clicks, the pharmacy group said, with sales increasing by 167% over the prior period.

It declared an interim cash dividend of 142.5 cents per share. In the past six months the group returned 1.7 billion rand to shareholders in dividend payments and share buy-backs, it said.

($1 = 14.2516 rand)

