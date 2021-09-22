Skip to main content

South Africa's consumer price inflation rises to 4.9% y/y in August

A worker sorts online orders before they are delivered to customers from a Checkers store, amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer price inflation quickened to 4.9% year on year in August from 4.6% in July, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index was at 0.4% in August from 1.1 % in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, edged up slightly to 3.1% year on year in August, from 3.0% previously. On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.3% from 0.5% previously.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Emma Rumney

