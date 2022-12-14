South Africa's Eskom CEO has resigned - public broadcaster SABC, outlet News24

[1/2] Andre de Ruyter, chief executive of state-owned power utility Eskom, speaks during a media briefing in Johannesburg, South Africa, Jan. 31, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham















JOHANNESBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - South African state power utility's chief executive André de Ruyter has resigned, the country's government-owned public broadcaster SABC and local news outlet News24 reported on Wednesday.

De Ruyter took up the reins at Eskom in January 2020.

The utility, whose ageing fleet of coal-fired power stations is prone to faults, has struggled to meet electricity demand in Africa's most industrialised nation for more than a decade.

It ramped up scheduled power cuts a week ago to "Stage 6", repeating the worst outage level on record and putting further strain on households and businesses.

Stage 6 power cuts require up to 6,000 megawatts to be shed from the national grid and mean at least six hours a day without power for most South Africans.

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Writing by James Macharia Chege;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle











