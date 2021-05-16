Skip to main content

AfricaSouth Africa's Eskom to cut electricity nationwide after breakdowns at 7 power plants

Reuters
1 minute read

South Africa's Eskom will implement nationwide scheduled power cuts from 1700 local time (1500 GMT) until Tuesday due to breakdowns at seven of its power plants in the last 24 hours, the struggling state utility said on Sunday.

Eskom said in a statement the breakdowns at the seven plants represented a "total loss of 6,044 MW (megawatts), bringing the total unplanned capacity lost to 16,118 megawatts."

It said stage 2 "loadshedding", which will see up to 2,000 MW shaved from the national grid, would be in place until Tuesday 2200 local time (2000 GMT).

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · 4:21 PM UTCEgypt opens Rafah crossing early for Palestinian travellers - sources

Egypt has opened the Rafah border crossing a day earlier than planned to allow the passage from Gaza of students, people needing medical treatment and other humanitarian cases, two sources at the border told Reuters on Sunday.

Africa(OFFICIAL) Egypt keen for tourism recovery by year-end as visitor numbers rise
AfricaZimbabwe minister rebukes judiciary after chief justice ruling
Africa(OFFICIAL) Egypt keen for tourism recovery by year-end as visitor numbers rise
AfricaSaudi Arabia pushes for sweeping Sudan debt restructuring