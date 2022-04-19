South Africa's Eskom escalates power cuts to "Stage 4"

A man pulls a trolley as he walks past electricity pylons of the defunct Orlando Power Station in Soweto, South Africa, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

April 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's Eskom said on Tuesday that it had ramped up rotational power cuts to "Stage 4" at 07:20 local time (0520 GMT) following trips at two of its coal-fired power stations, Majuba and Tutuka.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.