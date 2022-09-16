South Africa's Eskom to extend power cuts until Monday

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Locals walk past electricity pylons during frequent power outages from South African utility Eskom, caused by its aging coal-fired plants, in Soweto, South Africa, July 3, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Sept 16 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom said it was extending rotational power cuts until Monday due to plant breakdowns causing a persistent shortage of generation capacity.

Eskom said it would implement "Stage 4" power cuts until 05:00 local time (0300 GMT) on Sunday, and thereafter "Stage 3" until 05:00 on Monday.

Stage 4 and Stage 3 outages require up to 4,000 megawatts (MW) and 3,000 MW to be shed from the grid, respectively.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Winning

