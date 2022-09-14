South Africa's Eskom to extend 'Stage 4' power cuts

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Thandiwe Sithole studies by a candle light while her grandmother Phumzile Sithole looks during one of frequent power outages from South African utility Eskom caused by its aging coal-fired plants, in Soweto, South Africa March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Sept 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's state power utility Eskom said it would implement "Stage 4" rotational power cuts throughout Thursday and Friday, with the possibility of lower stages from Saturday morning.

"In view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to carry out unplanned maintenance to return units to service, we unfortunately have to implement loadshedding (power cuts)," Eskom said in a statement.

"Stage 4" power cuts will require up to 4,000 megawatts to be shed from the grid.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.