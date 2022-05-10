South Africa's Eskom to implement 'Stage 2' power cuts on Tuesday

Thandiwe Sithole studies by a candle light while her grandmother Phumzile Sithole looks during one of frequent power outages from South African utility Eskom, South Africa March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

May 10 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom said on Tuesday that it would implement rotational power cuts from 1700 to 2200 local time (1500 GMT to 2000 GMT), due to persisting supply constraints.

Should any breakdowns occur during the day, there could be a possibility of higher stages of power cuts, Eskom said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.