South Africa's Eskom to implement 'Stage 2' power cuts on Tuesday evening

1 minute read

Locals are illuminated by car lights as they walk on the dark streets during frequent power outages from South African utility Eskom, caused by its aging coal-fired plants, at Lawley towship, South Africa July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Aug 16 (Reuters) - South African state utility Eskom said it would implement "Stage 2" rotational power cuts between 1600 and 2400 local time (1400 and 2200 GMT) on Tuesday, due to a shortage of generation capacity.

Eskom in a statement also warned that there was a high probability of power cuts on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Winning

