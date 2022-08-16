1 minute read
South Africa's Eskom to implement 'Stage 2' power cuts on Tuesday evening
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 16 (Reuters) - South African state utility Eskom said it would implement "Stage 2" rotational power cuts between 1600 and 2400 local time (1400 and 2200 GMT) on Tuesday, due to a shortage of generation capacity.
Eskom in a statement also warned that there was a high probability of power cuts on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Winning
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.