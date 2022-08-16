South Africa's Eskom to implement 'Stage 2' power cuts on Tuesday evening

Locals are illuminated by car lights as they walk on the dark streets during frequent power outages from South African utility Eskom, caused by its aging coal-fired plants, at Lawley towship, South Africa July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Aug 16 (Reuters) - South African state utility Eskom said it would implement "Stage 2" rotational power cuts between 1600 and 2400 local time (1400 and 2200 GMT) on Tuesday, due to a shortage of generation capacity.

Eskom in a statement also warned that there was a high probability of power cuts on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

