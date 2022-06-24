South Africa's Eskom to implement 'Stage 4' power cuts from Friday

An Eskom logo is seen in Sunninghill, Sandton, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

June 24 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom said it would implement "Stage 4" rotational power cuts between 1100 and midnight local time (0900 and 2200 GMT) on Friday, and between 0500 and midnight local time during the weekend.

Eskom said it was compelled to take action to conserve emergency generation reserves due to ongoing labour protests.

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning

