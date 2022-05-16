South Africa's Eskom increases power cuts to 'Stage 4' on Monday

An Eskom logo is seen in Sunninghill, Sandton, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

May 16 - South African state utility Eskom said it would increase rotational power cuts to "Stage 4" from "Stage 3" on Monday between 1700 and 2200 local time (1500 to 2000 GMT), due to a further loss of generating capacity.

This would essentially mean more parts of the country would see a power outage during the given time.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Promit Mukherjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.