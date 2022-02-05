Skip to main content
South Africa's Eskom to reduce power cuts from 9 p.m. local time

A man walks past electricity pylons of the defunct Orlando Power Station in Soweto, South Africa, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South African state-owned power utility Eskom said on Friday it would reduce scheduled power cuts from 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) following an improvement in generation capacity.

Eskom had been implementing "Stage 2" power cuts which require up to 2,000 megawatts (MW) to be shed from the national grid, but it said they would be reduced to "Stage 1" requiring up to 1,000 MW to be shed until 0300 GMT on Monday.

"While there has been an improvement in the generation capacity, and a significant recovery in the emergency generation reserves, caution is still called for as this is not sufficient to suspend loadshedding (power cuts) at this point," Eskom said in a statement.

Reporting by Alexander Winning

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

