South Africa's Eskom reports fire at Grootvlei plant, no injuries

July 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's state power utility Eskom reported a fire at its Grootvlei power station on Saturday due to a leak in the fuel oil supply or return pipeline. There were no injuries.

"The fire was contained and extinguished within an hour with no injuries sustained," Eskom said in a statement on Sunday.

Eskom said the company manually shut down the unit following the fire and was investigating.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie

