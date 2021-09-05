Africa
South Africa's former President Zuma placed on medical parole
1 minute read
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole because of his ill health, the government's correctional services department said on Sunday.
Last month prison authorities said Zuma underwent unspecified surgery and was in hospital with more operations planned. read more
Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by David Goodman
