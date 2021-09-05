Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
South Africa's former President Zuma placed on medical parole

Former South African President Jacob Zuma speaks to supporters after appearing at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole because of his ill health, the government's correctional services department said on Sunday.

Last month prison authorities said Zuma underwent unspecified surgery and was in hospital with more operations planned. read more

