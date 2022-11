Nov 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold (HARJ.J) on Tuesday reported a fatality at its Tshepong North mine in the Free State province after a fall-of-ground incident.

The accident took place on Nov. 7 and internal investigations are underway, the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Jan Harvey











