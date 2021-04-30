Skip to main content

AfricaSouth Africa's Implats Q3 production rises by 4%

Reuters
1 minute read

South Africa's Impala Platinum (Implats) (IMPJ.J) said on Friday third quarter group output at managed operations rose by 4% to 5.59 million tonnes, with higher volumes reported at Impala Rustenburg, Impala Canada and Marula.

High prices for metals extracted by Implats such as platinum, palladium and rhodium have thrown the mining company a lifeline despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The platinum miner said group production in the nine months to March 31 rose by 11% to 17.38 million tonnes, benefiting from the inclusion of Impala Canada, which it bought in 2019, for the full reporting period.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · April 29, 2021 · 6:47 PM UTCIndia’s COVID-19 emergency is wake-up call to Africa -AU health chief

The raging state of the COVID-19 pandemic is India is a wake-up call for Africa that its governments and citizens must not let their guards down, the African Union's disease control agency warned on Thursday.

AfricaSouthern African leaders postpone meeting on Mozambique insurgency
AfricaNigerian women take action as rape, assault cases surge during pandemic
AfricaSouth Africa a surprise safe haven in emerging market maelstrom
AfricaAttackers kill at least 20 in attack in Ethiopia's Oromiya region, says official

Gunmen killed at least 20 people last week in western Ethiopia, a regional government official said on Thursday, in what he and two residents described as an attack on civilians from the Amhara ethnic group.