A worker inspects cars at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Rosslyn, outside Pretoria, file. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's manufacturing output rose 4.6% year on year in March after falling by a revised 2.5% in February, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Factory production was up 3.4% month on month in March, Statistics South Africa said.

