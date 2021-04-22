Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

AfricaSouth Africa's Nedbank to stop funding new coal mines

Reuters
2 minutes read

Mike Brown,Chief Executive Officer of Nedbank Group Limited gestures during their annual Treasurer's Conference in Johannesburg South Africa , May 26,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's Nedbank (NEDJ.J) will stop financing new thermal coal mines from 2025 and cut direct funding of new oil and gas exploration projects with immediate effect, it said on Thursday amid growing pressure on banks from climate activists.

South Africa's lenders - some of the biggest banks on the continent - are facing pressure from environmental groups to stop funding fossil-fuel power projects that are seen as a major risk to global plans to tackle climate change.

South Africa, the continent's biggest greenhouse gas emitter, gets most of its power from coal-fired power stations.

Nedbank, one of the country's four biggest banks lenders, has made the strongest commitments so far to curb its lending to the coal, oil, and gas sectors.

"Nedbank's energy policy serves to guide the bank's transition away from fossil fuels while still providing appropriate support to existing energy requirements," said Nedbank chief financial officer Mike Davis.

Nedbank also said it aimed to finance local small-scale renewable power generation to the tune of 2 billion rand ($141 million) above its 50 billion rand commitment to the country's renewable energy tendering process.

($1 = 14.2327 rand)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · April 21, 2021 · 11:48 PM UTCRebels threaten to march on capital as Chad reels from president’s battlefield death

The son of Chad's slain leader Idriss Deby took over as president and armed forces commander on Wednesday as rebel forces threatened to march on the capital, deepening the turmoil in a country vital to international efforts to combat Islamist militants in Africa.

AfricaCash-strapped Africa overwhelmed by COVID vaccine challenge
AfricaFaith, flora and fabric: How a Senegalese village became a desert oasis
AfricaMozambique's Nyusi vows to restore peace in gas-rich Cabo Delgado
AfricaExplainer: Who are the rebels threatening to take Chad's capital?