South Africa's net foreign reserves fall to $54.626 bln in April

JOHANNESBURG, May 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's net foreign reserves fell to $54.626 billion in April from $55.388 billion in March, the Reserve Bank said on Monday.

Gross reserves edged higher, to $60.280 billion in April from $58.163 billion in March. The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, was at $3.065 billion from $3.066 billion.

