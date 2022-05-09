1 minute read
South Africa's net foreign reserves fall to $54.626 bln in April
JOHANNESBURG, May 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's net foreign reserves fell to $54.626 billion in April from $55.388 billion in March, the Reserve Bank said on Monday.
Gross reserves edged higher, to $60.280 billion in April from $58.163 billion in March. The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, was at $3.065 billion from $3.066 billion.
Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo;Editing by Bhargav Acharya
