South Africa's net foreign reserves rose to $51.504 billion in April from $50.877 billion in March, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Gross reserves also edged higher, to $53.689 billion in April from $52.995 billion the prior month. The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, fell to $3.995 billion from $4.188 billion.

