Skip to main content

AfricaSouth Africa's net foreign reserves rise to $51.504 bln in April

Reuters
1 minute read

South Africa's net foreign reserves rose to $51.504 billion in April from $50.877 billion in March, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Gross reserves also edged higher, to $53.689 billion in April from $52.995 billion the prior month. The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, fell to $3.995 billion from $4.188 billion.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · 7:20 AM UTCOusting hold-out regional governor, Congo's president tightens control

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on Thursday struck a heavy blow against his predecessor and political rival Joseph Kabila as his allies ousted the governor of Tanganyika province.

AfricaSomalia revives ties with Kenya after nearly six-month break
AfricaKenya set to appoint first female chief justice at sensitive moment
AfricaEthiopia's Ethio Telecom to launch mobile money service
AfricaOusting hold-out regional governor, Congo's president tightens control