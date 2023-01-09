South Africa's net foreign reserves rise to $53.827 bln in December















JOHANNESBURG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's net foreign reserves rose to $53.827 billion in December from $53.391 billion in November, the Reserve Bank said on Monday.

Gross reserves also increased to $60.570 billion in December from $59.877 billion in November. The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, fell to $0.554 billion from $0.561 billion.

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.