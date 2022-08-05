1 minute read
South Africa's net reserves dip to $53.737 bln in July
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's net reserves dipped to $53.737 billion in July from $53.813 billion in June, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
Gross reserves rose, to $59.510 billion in July from $58.923 billion in June. The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, dropped to $1.606 billion from $2.383 billion.
Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by David Goodman
