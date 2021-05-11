Skip to main content

AfricaSouth Africa's Pepkor flags jump of at least 38% in interim earnings

South African retailer Pepkor Holdings (PPHJ.J) on Tuesday flagged half-year earnings are expected to rise by at least 38% driven by a strong trading performance and a reduction in net debt and finance costs.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, from continuing operations for the six months ended March are expected to be between 62.9 to 72.0 cents, or 38% to 58% higher, compared with 45.6 cents per share a year earlier.

Pepkor, majority-owned by Steinhoff (SNHJ.J), is expected to release its interim results on May 27.

