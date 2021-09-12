Skip to main content

Africa

South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

1 minute read

A man cycles past a restaurant closed during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak as the country faces tougher lockdown restrictions in Soweto, South Africa, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - South Africa will ease COVID-19 restrictions, including by shortening a nationwide curfew and extending the hours of alcohol sales, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised address on Sunday.

Ramaphosa announced the country would move down one level in a five-tier system of restrictions, where five is the highest, to an 'adjusted level 2' as a severe third wave of infections driven by the Delta variant tails off.

Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Andrew Heavens

