South Africa's Ramaphosa: dialogue only way to solve Ukraine war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stands next to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, before inspecting the guard of honour during his state visit to the governments Union building in Pretoria, South Africa May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - South Africa sees dialogue as the only way to solve the Ukraine conflict, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday, reiterating his country's position on the war after talks in Pretoria with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

South Africa abstained from voting on a United Nations resolution against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has resisted calls to condemn Russia.

"Engagement, dialogue and negotiation. I don't see any other way other than negotiation and dialogue," Ramaphosa told a news conference standing alongside Scholz.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ukraine and allies including Germany say the war is an unprovoked act of aggression, whereas Russia calls it actions a "special military operation" to weaken its neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

South Africa has close historical ties to Moscow because of the Soviet Union's support for the anti-apartheid struggle and sees itself as a champion of the non-aligned movement.

South Africa is the third and final leg of Scholz's first Africa tour since becoming chancellor in December. Germany is South Africa's second-largest trading partner and a major source of tourist arrivals.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia Chege

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.