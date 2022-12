[1/3] South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to members of the media after attending the African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 4, 2022. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham















JOHANNESBURG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed court papers challenging a report by a panel of experts that found preliminary evidence he may have violated the constitution and committed misconduct, Ramaphosa's spokesman said on Monday.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia Chege











