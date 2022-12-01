South Africa's Ramaphosa has all options over panel report - spokesman
Dec 1 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has "all options on the table" regarding a report by a panel of experts that found preliminary evidence that he may have violated the consitution and committed misconduct, Ramaphosa's spokesman said on Thursday.
At a briefing to reporters, Ramaphosa's spokesman said Ramaphosa was still consulting about the report's recommendations and apologised for an impression that Ramaphosa would address the nation on Thursday night.
