South Africa's Ramaphosa proposes new compact to grow jobs, economy
CAPE TOWN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday he has given his government, labour and business partners 100 days to finalise a comprehensive social pact to overcome "unacceptable" lingering poverty and inequality levels.
