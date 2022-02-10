South Africa's Ramaphosa proposes new compact to grow jobs, economy

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a news conference after the G20 Compact with Africa conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany August 27, 2021. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

CAPE TOWN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday he has given his government, labour and business partners 100 days to finalise a comprehensive social pact to overcome "unacceptable" lingering poverty and inequality levels.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf, Alexander Winning, Emma Rumney and Tim Cocks Editing by James Macharia Chege

