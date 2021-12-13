South Africa's Ramaphosa still showing mild COVID symptoms, office says

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appears to testify before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg, South Africa, August 11, 2021. REUTERS/ Sumaya Hisham/Files

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, is still showing mild symptoms but his infection has caused him to delay a booster shot he was due to receive this week, his office said on Monday.

"The President remains in good spirits and continues to present with mild symptoms," the presidency said in a statement. "(He) reiterates his call to everyone in the country to be vaccinated, as vaccination dramatically reduces the chances of serious illness, hospitalisation or death."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.