South Africa's rand holds on to gains after lending rate hike

South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration taken September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, May 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand rose in early trade on Friday, holding on to gains made in the previous session after the central bank announced its biggest rise to the main lending rate in more than six years to rein in inflation.

The U.S. dollar's retreat from two-decade highs has also supported the rand this week. read more

At 0600 GMT, the rand traded at 15.8300 against the dollar, up 0.27% from its previous close, staying close to two-week highs touched on Thursday.

The South African Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee increased the repo rate (ZAREPO=ECI) by 50 basis points to 4.75% on Thursday, as it stepped up efforts to fight inflation. read more

Consumer inflation was running at 5.9% in annual terms in March and April, near the top of the central bank's 3%-6% target range, driven by higher fuel and food prices linked to the war in Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.