South Africa's rand up but faces pressure from strong dollar

South African bank notes featuring an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela are displayed at an office in Johannesburg, file. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed early on Thursday in a rebound from the previous day's sell-off, even though pressure from a stronger dollar lingered amid increased expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 15.1000 against the dollar, 0.5% firmer than its previous close.

The rand fell to its weakest since Aug. 23 on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened amid expectations for a tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus from November and a possible interest rate hike in late 2022.

The dollar index hovered near a one-year high on Thursday. read more

Focus on the day is also on a flurry of domestic economic data releases, including credit numbers (ZACRED=ECI), which showed private sector credit rose by 1.12% year on year in August.

Producer price inflation (ZAPPIY=ECI) data and trade figures (ZATBAL=ECI) are due later in the day.

