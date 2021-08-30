South Africa's Sun International reports narrower H1 loss

A worker wears a protective face shield as she waits by a table game ahead of the opening of the Sun International's Times Square Casino, as South Africa eases some aspects of a stringent nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, in South Africa's administrative capital Pretoria, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's Sun International Ltd (SUIJ.J) said on Monday its half-year headline loss narrowed to 7 million rand ($475,104) as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions eased, allowing for its casinos and hotels to trade.

The travel and leisure sector is showing signs of slight recovery as South Africans have started booking domestic trips rather than foreign trips and visiting casinos again.

However curfew hours, restrictions on serving alcohol and limited demand from international travel for business and leisure purposes into the country prevented a meaningful recovery. The country's slow COVID-19 vaccination roll-out has also weighed on demand.

The group, which runs Sun City resort and high-end hotels The Maslow Sandton and The Table Bay, had reported an adjusted headline loss of 885 million rand in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization from continuing operations increased to 739 million rand from 60 million rand, Sun International said.

Casino income, its biggest revenue generator, rose by 53% to 2.3 billion rand despite low footfall due to a lack of shows, concerts and general entertainment at its casino complexes.

Income at the resorts and hospitality operations rose by 21%, while alternate gaming, which includes sports betting, jumped by 97% as international sports resumed. Overall group income from continuing operations rose by 51% to 3.8 billion rand.

($1 = 14.7336 rand)

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Wendell Roelf and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.