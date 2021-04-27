Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
AfricaSpain says bodies found in Burkina Faso likely those of abducted journalists, pending final confirmation

Reuters
1 minute read

Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday that two bodies found in Burkina Faso appear to be those of a pair of Spanish journalists abducted while filming a documentary there, although authorities are still awaiting final confirmation.

"The situation is confusing," Arancha Gonzalez Laya told a news conference, adding that she was in constant contact with Burkinabe authorities, who provided the information about the dead bodies, via Spain's embassy in Mali.

