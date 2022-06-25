Spanish PM Sanchez blames "mafia" people traffickers for violent raid on Morocco/Melilla border

MADRID, June 25 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday blamed "mafia" people traffickers for a violent and fatal border incursion on the Moroccan border with the Spanish north African enclave of Melilla on Friday, which left at least 18 migrants dead and scores of Spanish and Moroccan officers injured.

"It was an attack on the territorial integrity of our country," Sanchez told a news conference in Madrid.

Reporting by Belen Carreno, writing by Aislinn Laing

