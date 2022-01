Stampede at church event in Liberian capital kills 29

A general view shows the city of Monrovia, Liberia October 12, 2017. Picture taken October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon/File Photo

MONROVIA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A stampede at a church gathering in Liberia's capital Monrovia killed 29 people overnight, the deputy information minister told state radio on Thursday.

The incident occurred during an all-night Christian worship event at New Kru Town, a neighbourhood on the outskirts of the capital, deputy information minister Jalawah Tonpo said. He did not indicate what caused the stampede.

"The doctors said 29 persons died and some are on the critical list," Tonpo said, calling into state radio from a nearby hospital. "This is a sad day for the country."

President George Weah is expected to visit the site on Thursday afternoon, his press office said.

