Standard Bank appoints Nyembezi as chairman
May 10 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd (SBKJ.J), Africa's largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it has appointed Nonkululeko Nyembezi as the chairman designate of the company's board.
Nyembezi will also be the chairman designate of The Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd's board, the lender said, adding that she will take over the roles from June 1.
Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens
