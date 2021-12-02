Sudan appoints Khalifa Ahmed as new acting Public Prosecutor

CAIRO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Sudan's Sovereign Council appointed on Thursday Khalifa Ahmed as new acting Public Prosecutor, according to a statement by the council.

The statement added that Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, army chief and head of the council, reviewed security developments regarding "assaults on the armed forces on the eastern borders".

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein

