Sudan appoints Khalifa Ahmed as new acting Public Prosecutor
CAIRO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Sudan's Sovereign Council appointed on Thursday Khalifa Ahmed as new acting Public Prosecutor, according to a statement by the council.
The statement added that Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, army chief and head of the council, reviewed security developments regarding "assaults on the armed forces on the eastern borders".
