KHARTOUM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sudans's sovereign council has appointed a new director of the general intelligence service, official sources told Reuters on Saturday.

He is Ahmed Mufaddal, formerly deputy director.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Editing by Nick Macfie

