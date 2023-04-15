Sudan army says no dialogue with RSF before its dissolution















CAIRO, April 15 (Reuters) - Sudan’s armed forces on Saturday dismissed any possibility of negotiations or dialogue with the country's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

There will be “no negotiations or dialogue until the dissolution of the paramilitary RSF”, the armed forces said on its Facebook page.

Elements of RSF and the armed forces exchanged gunfire in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country on Saturday in an apparent struggle for control.

Reporting and writing by Omar Abdel-Razek; editing by Jason Neely











