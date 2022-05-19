Sudan arrests two Communist Party leaders - official

KHARTOUM, May 19 (Reuters) - Authorities arrested Mohammed Mokhtar al-Khatib, secretary general of the opposition Sudanese Communist Party, and another party leader on Thursday after they returned from a visit to South Sudan, a party official said.

On Wednesday, the party said the men were detained in Juba after meeting Sudanese rebel leaders.

Reporting by Khaled Abdel Aziz, Writing by Lilian Wagdy, Editing by Angus MacSwan

