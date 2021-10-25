Sudan cabinet members, others arrested in apparent coup - Reuters witness

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The majority of Sudan's cabinet members and a large number of pro-government party leaders have been arrested in an apparent coup in the capital Khartoum, a Reuters witness reported on Monday citing political sources.

Faisal Mohamed Salih, a former minister and an advisor to the prime minister, and ruling sovereign council member Mohamed al-Faki Soleiman were also arrested, the Reuters witness added.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.