Africa
Sudan cabinet members, others arrested in apparent coup - Reuters witness
KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The majority of Sudan's cabinet members and a large number of pro-government party leaders have been arrested in an apparent coup in the capital Khartoum, a Reuters witness reported on Monday citing political sources.
Faisal Mohamed Salih, a former minister and an advisor to the prime minister, and ruling sovereign council member Mohamed al-Faki Soleiman were also arrested, the Reuters witness added.
