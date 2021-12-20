Sudan doctors' committee says one shot dead in protests on Sunday

People march to the presidential palace, protesting against military rule following last month's coup in Khartoum, Sudan December 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A Sudanese doctors' committee said on Monday that one person had been shot dead in protests the day before in the Sharg al-Nile area, across the river from the capital Khartoum.

Hundreds of thousands of people staged protests in Khartoum on Sunday against a military coup that took place on Oct. 25, drawing volleys of tear gas and stun grenades from security forces. read more

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Kevin Liffey

