Africa
Sudan doctors' committee says one shot dead in protests on Sunday
DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A Sudanese doctors' committee said on Monday that one person had been shot dead in protests the day before in the Sharg al-Nile area, across the river from the capital Khartoum.
Hundreds of thousands of people staged protests in Khartoum on Sunday against a military coup that took place on Oct. 25, drawing volleys of tear gas and stun grenades from security forces. read more
Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Kevin Liffey
