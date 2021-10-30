Sudan doctors say two protesters shot dead by troops in Omdurman

CAIRO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sudan's Central Doctors Committee said on Saturday two protesters were shot dead by troops in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman.

The report of deaths came as hundreds of thousands of people marched in Khartoum in protest against this week's military coup, calling for a restoration of civilian rule, Reuters witnesses said.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Mark Heinrich

